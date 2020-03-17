What: Clay supervisors meeting, March 9.

What happened: Supervisors tabled a request by Paul Sauder, owner of the Clay Book Store at 2450 W. Main St., Ephrata, to waive a land development plan for a proposed 25-by-50-foot expansion of his building.

Expansion plan: Sauder wants to expand the front of his building, eliminating parking in front and closing the front entrance. The new entrance will be on the western side of the new addition. It will not add any retail space.

Details: Sauder removed an old house of 2,795 square feet at Route 322 and Clay Road, improving sight lines for motorists turning from Clay Road onto the highway. Much of this will be left as a green area with some landscaping. An 8-by-130-foot expansion of paving will lengthen parking spaces to comply with township regulation and shift parking toward the new open space.

Zoning ruling: The expanded store will encroach 14 feet into the township’s required 25-foot front yard setback, but the zoning hearing board granted Sauder relief of that requirement because of the improved line of sight and the reduction of impervious surfaces by 245 square feet.

The issue: Supervisor Gary Landis lauded Sauder’s store, but was concerned by the building’s incursion into the right of way. It was noted the bookstore will be no closer to the highway than other properties along that part of the road. Landis said he is concerned about future widening of Route 322 and that sketches presented by Sauder were vague in listing precise distances.

What’s next: Zoning officer Tom Zohrbaugh offered to measure distances precisely and aid Sauder in a more detailed drawing requested by Landis. The board will take up the issue at its meeting April 13.