When: Clay supervisors meeting, July 13.

What happened: Now that the township’s three municipal parks — Snyder, Hopeland and Charity — are open, the question of cleanliness and public access was discussed, with most of the discussion centering around public restrooms and pavilion rentals.

Discussion: Township Manager Bruce Leisey said they would like to keep just one of two restrooms at Snyder Park open and clean it on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The question arose about who would clean them. Township employees were mentioned as well as contracting an outside cleaning person. Supervisor Gary Landis preferred they be cleaned daily, both at Snyder and Hopeland parks. Charity does not have restrooms.

Quotable: “People are using public facilities like these much more than they were before,” Landis said. “The demand has increased so we’re going to provide less services? On that same thought I know our staff has plenty to do.”

Rentals: Leisey suggested that pavilions be rented one day per weekend rather than both Saturday and Sunday, citing challenges to turn-around time in cleaning the pavilion between uses. Regarding social distancing, for each pavilion, half the picnic tables will be removed. These will be placed at other locations around the parks where they can still be used.

Bridge: Also at the meeting the township was informed that the weight limits on the aging Lime Rock Road bridge would be reduced from 28 tons to 20 tons, or 24 tons for combination vehicles. Leisey said that inspectors noticed signs of disintegration on one of the support beams so the weight reduction “had to be done as soon as possible.” There was discussion on updating or even replacing the bridge. Landis asked if the bridge needed to be widened if updated. Township engineer Bob Lynn said it would since the bridge is more than 20 feet in length.