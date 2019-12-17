When: Supervisors meeting. Dec. 9.
What happened: Supervisors decided to pursue a $41,400 bid from Standard Pipe Services Ltd., of Newark, Delaware, for sewer line repairs. The board plans to accept the bid at its meeting at 7 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, after checking the company’s references since it has never done work for the township. The bid is slightly higher than the township’s $40,000 budgeted for the work.
Why it’s important: Robotic video from sewer lines near Maurice Drive, Hopeland Road, Maple Street, Matthew Drive and Hannah Drive show sagging pipes, cracks in manholes, cracks in pipes allowing plant and tree roots to infiltrate, and faulty taps where the homeowners’ sewer lines connect to the township’s. The state Department of Environmental Protection told the township in 2018 the problems “hydraulically and organically overloaded” a small treatment plant for one day, and the state required corrective action.
Budget review: Township Manager Bruce Leisey presented highlights of the 2020 budget set for approval at the Dec. 19 meeting. The $2.15 million budget, which received preliminary approval Nov. 26 and maintains the property tax rate at 1.17 mills, includes $60,000 for planning and design for improvements to the Woodcorner/Durlach roads and Route 322 intersection dependent of an $800,000 state grant. Costs for police coverage will drop slightly, but health insurance costs are up 4%. Leisey said income from the state’s liquid fuels tax is down $13,000 primarily because of the increased use of electric and fuel-efficient vehicles.
Other expenditures: The township increased its donation to Lincoln Fire Company to $10,000 from $6,800 and will make an $8,000 donation, on top of $24,679 already budgeted, to the Durlach/Mount Airy Fire Company because it will conduct fewer fundraisers because of a busier training schedule.
Other business: Supervisors approved financial security bond of $407,000, land development, stormwater plans and homeowners agreements for Hometowne Square Phase 4B, consisting of about a dozen homes off Hackman Road. Supervisors also gave approval to Daniel Esh to construct four greenhouses on his farm at 415 Indian Run Road.