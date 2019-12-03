When: Supervisors meeting, Nov. 26.
What happened: The township provided details of its $2.15 million budget that holds real estate taxes to 1.17 mills, or $1.17 for each $1,000 of assessed valuation. Income from property taxes is expected to total $637,929.
Other details: Sewage rates of $415 per household also will be unchanged, generating $85,000 in revenue. Local enabling taxes, such as real estate transfer, earned income and local service taxes will generate about $1.1 million in revenue.
Revenue: The township expects $312,777 from the state’s liquid fuels tax, down about $13,700 from this year, and $84,483 in state and local grants. Revenue from all sources total $2.18 million.
Public safety: Police costs are expected to drop to about $607,000, from $611,700 this year. Fire protection will rise to $92,656, from $90,481.
Other expenses: The plan includes $6,308, or $1 per township resident, for the Lancaster County Drug Task Force; $48,000 for compliance with Chesapeake Bay Pollution Reduction Plan; and $40,600 for manhole and associated repairs to the Hopeland Sanitary Sewer System to correct and eliminate infiltration issues. Projected spending includes $132,000 for ultra-thin paving for Countryside Drive, Woodchuck Lane and Jefferson Drive, $200,000 to reconstruct Durlach Hill Road and $30,000 base repair and overlay to the east side of Hackman Road from Agape Drive to Countryside Drive. Recreation costs include include $10,000 to replace a pavilion roof at Snyder Park and $5,000 to complete the basketball Court in Charity Gardens.
What’s next: Supervisors will discuss the budget at the Dec. 10 meeting with a vote due at the Dec. 19 morning meeting.