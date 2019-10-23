When: Supervisors meeting, Oct. 14.
What happened: The township is seeking to repair sewer lines soon in the Hopeland area. Engineer Robert Lynn told the board that connections to homes along Maurice Drive, Hopeland Road, Maple Street, Matthew Drive and Hannah Drive have sagging pipes, cracks in manholes, cracks in pipes that have allowed tree roots to infiltrate and faulty taps where homeowners’ sewer lines connect to the municipal system.
Responsibility: Some of the problems are the township’s financial responsibility, while about 10 homeowners will have to fix their own problems. Lynn suggested giving these homeowners, most of whom do not yet know they even have a problem, 60 days from notification to make arrangements for repair such as hiring a contractor. Board chairman Tim Lausch asked Lynn if 60 days was enough time, especially since the exact nature of the trouble is not known in some cases. Lynn said if a homeowner runs into a problem, a time extension can be requested.
The cost: Lynn said the cost of repairs could run from “a couple hundred to a couple thousand dollars” depending upon the problem. Homeowners who do not wish to hire a contractor, Lynn said, can opt to allow the township to make the repairs and then reimburse the municipality.
Alarm system: The board discussed a new fire alarm system for the township building. Leisey said the motherboard of the current system went out and the cost to repair it would have been $7,100 plus $1,400 to replace a problem smoke detector. Bids were obtained from two firms, Meadow Valley Electric, of Ephrata, and Choice Security Systems of Lancaster. Both would be Honeywell systems. The Meadow Valley bid of $8,460 plus a $456 per year fee for monitoring and testing came in lowest.
What’s next: The board likely will take action at its next meeting.
— Larry Alexander, Ephrata Review Correspondent