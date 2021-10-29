When: Clay supervisors meeting, Oct. 26.

What happened: Representatives from Youth with a Mission-Lancaster, along with attorney Dwight Yoder of Gibbel, Kraybill and Hess LLP law firm, opened discussion with Clay officials on the possibility of a campus overlay district. Supervisors did not take action.

Why it matters: The zoning ordinance currently does not have an appropriate designation for a campus use. Therefore, the organization wants to work with the township to revise the zoning ordinance to allow a campus use on its two properties located within the limited industrial zoning district.

Background: Youth with a Mission is a Christian organization that owns two parcels in the township along West Main Street, and is seeking to build a campus where young people can learn to be missionaries. The organization operates a discipleship program as part of an “international movement of Christians from many denominations dedicated to presenting Jesus personally” to many generations. The discipleship program sends and trains young people to be missionaries who share the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Two properties: Youth with a Mission’s two properties are near Route 322 at 1934 W. Main St. and 100 Wood Corner Road. The Main Street property is currently used to run a discipleship program. Originally, when the property was purchased, it had an “assortment of commercial, office, assembly and storage uses as well as a bed-and-breakfast,” according to an Oct. 21 letter from Yoder. The Wood Corner property is undeveloped. However, a farmhouse and three mobile homes that have been used for rental since the 1980s currently sit there. Yoder asked supervisors to consider either allowing a campus overlay district within the limited industrial area, or rezone the area as commercial.

Overlay district example: By allowing a campus overlay district in the township, Yoder told officials the limited industrial zoning district would remain as is on the zoning map. An example of an overlay district Yoder shared was Lancaster Airport, which sits in Manheim Township’s industrial district. The development of an overlay campus district would allow the underlying limited industrial zoning to remain in place while also allowing the campus use. Yoder said there are many examples in other municipalities to accommodate campuses.

Goal: Director Luke Weaver told Clay officials the goal is for the campus to provide student housing, similar to colleges and universities. He added Youth With a Mission staff also would be housed with students for collaborative learning and living.

Quotable: “At minimum, we would like the staff and the students working directly with the training programs to stay on campus,” Weaver said.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at the township building, 870 Durlach Road, Stevens.