When: Supervisors meeting, Sept. 28.

What happened: Supervisors voted 3-0 to approve a request from the Lancaster County commissioners to hold a meeting at the township building at 870 Durlach Road, Stevens, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Background: Township manager Bruce Leisey told supervisors the current board of commissioners set a goal to visit and hold a meeting in every Lancaster County municipality. They have not visited Clay Township yet.

Scheduling: In a Sept. 17 email, Tammy Moyer, deputy chief clerk of the county commissioners office, wrote she is in the process of arranging the 2022 schedule for the board. The commissioners have been holding evening meetings at different locations throughout Lancaster County for residents who are not able to come to the regular morning meetings. The township manager told supervisors the only thing Clay has to do is provide its facility and to make sure the meeting does not conflict with the 2022 meeting schedule.

Supervisor comment: Chair Tim Lausch asked if the supervisors can attend the meeting as citizens, with Leisey responding yes. Vice chair Keith Martin asked if a reminder could be sent to the supervisors closer to the event. Leisey said there will be plenty of correspondence between the township and the county.

Quotable: "It would be nice for you guys to be here," Leisey said to the supervisors.

Furnace Hills: Supervisors also voted unanimously to execute a parcel merger agreement with the Reinholds-based nonprofit organization Furnace Hills Retreat, with six out of the 10 total parcels merged into one parcel. The agreement grants 6,000 feet of stormwater exemptions. Lausch called the agreement "pretty fair."

Background: The property has a total of 160 deeded acres of land at 1610 Girl Scout Road, Denver. The Reinholds-based group obtained a special exemption to develop the property as a year-round spiritual growth retreat at a township zoning hearing board hearing on July 2, 2020. Furnace Hills Retreat bought the property in May 2019 for $1.2 million. The property was formerly home to a Girl Scout camp, Camp Furnace Hills, which closed in February 2017 due to wind damage.

Details: The parcel merger occurred with the intention of constructing a new building on the property and removing remaining structures. Furnace Hills Retreat will be entitled to one exemption of 1,000 feet and one small stormwater project of 1,500 feet on each lot in accordance with the township stormwater management ordinance. A lot add-on of land zoned in West Cocalico Township also will be included.

Quotable: "If they’re happy, I think it's a big win for us," Martin said.

What's next: Supervisors will meet at 6:30 pm Oct. 11 at the township building.