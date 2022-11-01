When: Clay Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 25.

What happened: Clay Township Manager Bruce Leisey said the township is still looking into alternative options to the proposed EMS authority. Vice chair Keith Martin asked whether the board of supervisors needed to take action on the proposed EMS authority, no matter whether Clay joins, or decides on another option. Leisey said the township will either enact a membership ordinance or announce they will not enact the ordinance and seek alternative options, which include contracting with the authority. He told Martin the board could exercise these options at the evening meeting on Nov. 14.

Why it matters: Earlier this month, the township was “still in fact-finding” mode as a final decision has not been reached about joining the proposed EMS authority by Northwest EMS. Leisey said the Northwest EMS Authority gave out a new deadline of Nov. 23 for invited municipalities to enact ordinances if they intend to join.

Phone a friend: Since September, the township’s approach has been to “wait and see” as far as what some of the other nearby municipalities decide. Supervisor Gary Landis said he had a phone call with Elizabeth Township Supervisor Rodney May prior to the Oct. 25 meeting. According to Landis, Elizabeth Township, which sits on Clay township’s western border, is in the same predicament.

Quotable: “Nov. 22 meeting would be the last opportunity to adopt the ordinance (or seek other options),” Leisey said.

Stormwater ordinance: Supervisors also voted unanimously to advertise the stormwater management ordinance. These updates to the ordinance are required by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14 in the township building, 870 Durlach Road, Stevens.