When: Clay Township supervisors meeting, March 22.

What happened: Steve and Lauren Ferreri of the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area addressed Clay officials on updates to the facility and new happenings.

Why it matters: Vice Chair Keith Martin said he had asked them to present updates and changes to the supervisors. The Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area is located in the northern portion of the township, managed by the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Before the pandemic, 145,000 people visited Middle Creek yearly. Since reopening on Feb. 1, 68,000 people have visited the wildlife management area.

Archery range: Steve Ferreri said the game commission made an initiative to expand archery ranges in Pennsylvania. The archery range was funded by Pittman-Robertson Act funding, and a tax on sporting items such as bows, arrows, ammunition and arms. The closest archery range to Lancaster County prior to Middle Creek opening was State Game Lands No. 234 in Montgomery County near Limerick. “It’s a way that we can kind of give back to that user group that funds conservation,” Ferreri said, adding it’s their “biggest funding mechanism” for all the habitat work they do on state game lands. Lauren Ferreri said opportunities for educational programs will take place at the archery range. The archery range is free with no fees or permits required for use.

Visitor center: Lauren Ferreri, who oversees the visitor center, said it has reopened for the first time in two years due to the coronavirus pandemic and construction projects. She told supervisors that the Conservation Heritage Museum will be opening in late April to early May. “The whole idea here is to focus on the new addition to the visitor center, the Conservation Heritage Museum,” Ferreri said. “The whole idea is to focus on telling the story of the Pennsylvania Game Commission from prior to its inception, the need for a wildlife agency for protection purposes at the turn-of-the-century — all the way to now.” It’s a five-year project coming to fruition. She said discussions of closing the visitor center are “no longer on the table” because of stable funding. The township is home to the only visitor center the Pennsylvania Game Commission owns and operates in the entire state.

Quotable: “We’re that central location for a lot of major cities that can come to Middle Creek,” Ferreri said.

Snow geese migration: In February, Middle Creek saw an “uptake in visitation” for the snow geese migration. Ferreri said the agency is trying its best to increase its infrastructure such as signage for motorists to slow down. This year, visitations for the snow geese migration were “much longer and drawn out.” We try to be as proactive as possible but it’s always kind of a flip of a coin when those peak weekends are,” Ferreri said, adding the weather and the number of birds flying through are also factors

Donations: Supervisor Gary Landis said the township lost a “large chunk of real estate” many years ago when the commission governed the land. He suggested that Middle Creek have a donation box for nonconsumptive users. Lauren responded the commission has opened discussion on how to incorporate donations and contributions from the general public to fund and support wildlife preservation efforts. A donation collection stand is forthcoming at the visitor center.

What’s next: Supervisors will hold their next meeting at 6:30 p.m. April 11 in the township building, 870 Durlach Road, Stevens.