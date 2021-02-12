When: Clay supervisors meeting, Feb. 8.

What happened: Sunny Craft neighborhood residents gave their opinions on converting Kimberly Lane — a stubbed street — to a through street that would connect to the planned Wyndale 55-and-up community of 95 single-family homes.

Why it matters: Project developer Landmark Homes originally planned for the development to have private roads, and not connect to Kimberly Lane. However, the plan was modified by the Ephrata-based developer last year to include a connected road with emergency access.

Residents’ concerns: Matt Connors at 237 Kimberly Lane presented a petition to supervisors with over 20 signatures to keep the status quo of Kimberly Lane. Connors told supervisors pedestrians are always walking on the street and he is concerned for their safety. He argued a connected street would increase traffic, even if the township was able to lower the speed limit.

Supervisor’s comment: Vice Chair Keith Martin asked developer Jim Henke if there were any “big advantages” to having Kimberly Lane connected to Wyndale. Henke said most municipal zoning ordinances and the Lancaster County Planning Commission encourage interconnectivity of roads.

Quotable: “My concern is the same as everyone else. I have no problem with the emergency access, if it stays as an emergency access. I do have a problem when developers make changes in plans, which may disrupt a development that has been there for 35 years with no input from us,” Kimberly Lane resident Frank Sombers said.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7 a.m. Feb. 23 at the township building.