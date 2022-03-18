When: Clay Township supervisors meeting, March 14.

What happened: Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Chief Dave Steffen told township officials the department had a “very good year,” while presenting the 2021 annual report.

Why it matters: The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department serves 42,500 people among four municipalities, including Clay Township, where its headquarters are located. The regional force also covers East Petersburg Borough, plus Warwick and Penn townships. This year also marks the agency’s 10th anniversary.

Crime numbers: In 2021, The agency saw an 8% increase with over 20,000 calls from its jurisdiction. One crime that saw a substantial increase was fraud cases at 234%. In June alone, they handled 126 cases of unemployment fraud. Drug arrests were down 8% in 2021. However, the chief noted some marijuana possession cases are being classified as disorderly conduct, which saw an 18% increase. Township Manager Bruce Leisey asked whether the quantity of marijuana determines a disorderly conduct charge. The chief said yes, adding it’s a local decision. Assault cases are up 22% due to domestic violence cases during the coronavirus pandemic.

Clay’s numbers: Clay Township generated 12% of overall activity for the department. In the township, 1,690 incident reports originated, 137 citations and warnings were issued and 65 criminal arrests were made. Clay also saw 658 patrol checks by regional police officers.

Hybrid vehicles: Acknowledging the increase in oil prices, Steffen said the department is “lucky” to have instituted a fleet of hybrid vehicles. In 2021, the regional police force saved $49,287 by using hybrid vehicles. On average, Steffen said, vehicles get 24 miles to the gallon, adding “that’s a lot better than 12 miles to a gallon with gas up over $4.75 a gallon.”

Quotable: “It’s nice to have planned ahead, but sometimes you also have to be thankful for good luck when it comes your way and other blessings,” Steffen said.

Personnel: Steffen, was also elected president of the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association in 2021, adding, “It’s an honor.” The chief also announced Staff Sgt. Rodney King retired.

What’s next: Supervisors will hold their next meeting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, in the township building located at 870 Durlach Road, Stevens.