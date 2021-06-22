When: Supervisors meeting, June 14.

What happened: Resident Michael Pritt, 222 Blackberry Drive, Ephrata, asked supervisors to allow him to install a 6-foot solid fence on the left side of his yard, 3 feet from the property line. Supervisors did not make a final decision on Pritt’s request. Vice chair Keith Martin suggested seeking a recommendation from the township’s planning commission. Supervisors also heard two other requests for fences from residents, approving them unanimously.

Why it matters: Over the past few months, Clay officials have been receiving building permit applications in which residents are requesting 6-foot fences. A notice on the township website says “the applicant may request relief from the Board of Supervisors for a solid fence or height of fence if the said requirement imposes an unreasonable and unnecessary burden upon the property owner.” Manager Bruce Leisey said the township’s definition of a fence is “a structure that encloses an area.” Pritt’s neighbor, who was not at the meeting, would agree to a 4-foot solid fence but not the additional 2 feet, according to officials.

Pritt’s reasons: Pritt told supervisors his reason for the 6-foot fence is to “set up a barrier” between his 3-year-old daughter and the neighbor’s dog. He told supervisors he has a good relationship with his neighbor. Ideally, he told supervisors he would like to have his new fence installed by September because he and his wife are expecting their second child.

Quotable: “We’re not blocking a lake view here, it’s just my backyard,” Pritt said.

Ordinance discussion: Officials then opened discussion on changing the maximum fence height from 5 to 6 feet in the ordinance. Martin asked solicitor Jennifer Mejia how long it would take to change the ordinance. She said it could be amended and approved in August. Martin said after the meeting the planning commission will discuss whether it wants to change the ordinance in any way. Possible changes may focus on height and design restrictions, including solid fence design. Martin said “no (official) change is being proposed at this time.”

“Reactive” response: Supervisor Gary Landis believed an ordinance change was an instant reaction to the 6-foot fencing requests the township has been receiving lately. He advised officials to include the planning commission for feedback on the issue. “I don’t think it’s prudent for us to be reactive for one particular situation, even though it’s a very valid one,” Landis said.

Police annex: Supervisors approved payments for four separate contracts on the police annex renovation. A total of $129,331.61 was paid to three vendors. Wagman Construction Inc. received $83,506.17 for site work and general building construction. Ames Construction Inc. received $13,136.51 for mechanical work and $5,555.25 for plumbing. KH Electric LLC received $32,133.68 for electrical work. All work billed was completed through May 31. Township engineer Bob Lynn told supervisors he and Leisey ensured all work was completed.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7 a.m. on June 22 in the township building at 870 Durlach Road, Stevens.