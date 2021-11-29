When: Clay Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 23.

What happened: Supervisors voted 3-0 to approve the preliminary budget of $2.5 million. The millage rate will remain at 1.17 mills.

Fire: Within the 2022 budget, the township is considering additional contributions to the local fire companies for equipment purchases. The township is serviced by three fire companies. Durlach/Mt. Airy Fire Company will receive $41,679, with $17,000 going toward a new tanker purchase. The Lincoln Fire Company will receive $15,000, with $5,000 going toward new rescue equipment. The Brickerville Fire Company in neighboring Elizabeth Township will receive $6,875.

Ambulance: The township will also increase contributions to two ambulance associations by $1,000. Ephrata and North West ambulance associations will each receive $8,000 in 2022. In 2021, Clay Township disbursed $7,000 to each association.

Police: The budget also includes an 8.5% increase for contracted police services with the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department at $670,825. In 2021, the township budgeted $616,465. The township is anticipated to spend $651,429 in contract fees, compared to the $597,604 in 2021.

Liquid fuels: The township is anticipated to receive $300,005 next year, a slight increase from 2021. Under contracted services, $190,000 will go toward the overlay of the Hackman Road project from the border with Ephrata Township to Countryside Drive. In addition, $44,625 will go toward a leveling course on Lincoln Garden Road between Hackman and Sunnyside roads. This project will be completed after Clay Township public works staff widens Lincoln Garden Road 2 feet on both sides.

Separate account: Supervisors voted unanimously to create a separate account for $724,729 received from the American Rescue Plan, signed by President Joe Biden earlier this year. The separate account will be with the Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust. Township manager Bruce Leisey said many townships throughout the county are creating separate accounts. Clay received $362,364 back in June. The second payment will come in June 2022. Leisey also said the first payment was deposited into the general fund.

What’s next: Clay Township supervisors will hold their next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at the township building on 870 Durlach Road, Stevens. After the meeting, Vice-Chairman Keith Martin said the township will approve the final 2022 budget on Dec. 22 with a time to be determined.