When: Clay Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 11, in-person.

What happened: Supervisors voted 2-1 to amend the township’s fencing ordinance. The ordinance will now allow a 6-foot height maximum and solid fences. Chair Tim Lausch and Vice Chair Keith Martin voted yes while Gary Landis voted no. Supervisors also unanimously voted to allow 8-foot-high fences with a rear access gate within the township's industrial zoning district.

Why it matters: Township manager Bruce Leisey said the township has received multiple requests for relief from residents to construct 6-foot solid fences. He added, “over the last three or four years, with developments coming in with smaller backyards and people looking for privacy, we’ve had a lot more requests for solid fences, 6-foot-high fences.”

Ordinance history: The ordinance dates back to 1988, when a 5-foot fence height was the maximum height. Township solicitor Jennifer Mejia said traditionally the township has allowed higher fences if the neighbor of the applicant provides consent. She added the topography of the land has dictated the height of the fence in some cases. The ordinance prohibited solid fences.

Background: Resident Michael Pritt was among the many residents who have requested relief in the previous ordinance to construct a 6-foot solid fence on his property. Earlier this year, he told the supervisors he was constructing the fence to protect his small children from his neighbor’s dog, and for privacy. He intends to construct the fence 3 feet from the property line.

Neighbor’s viewpoint: Pritt’s neighbors, Gary and Jennie Rothweiler, shared their opinions on the amendment change with Clay officials. Jennie Rothweiler said she and her husband enjoyed the view from their sunroom on the rancher, adding they wanted to “keep the green.” She said a 6-foot fence would “essentially eliminate our entire view from our backyard,” calling it, “a real hardship.” Rothweiler did say they agreed they’d be open to Pritt constructing a 4-foot fence to accomplish his objective of providing security for his small children.

The no vote: Supervisor Gary Landis, who voted no, acknowledged during an Oct. 12 phone call, there are “some things the government has the responsibility.” However, relating to a fence between two properties, he said, “it's just those two people and not anybody else.”

Quotable: “Forcing people to get together and compromise, and they decide for each other what is the best thing for the both of them, in the end, is better than the government making the decision for them,” Landis said after the meeting.

What’s next: Supervisors will hold their next meeting at 7 a.m. on Oct. 26 at the township building, 870 Durlach Road, Stevens.