When: Clay Township supervisors meeting, July 26, with Vice Chair Keith Martin absent.

What happened: Supervisors voted unanimously to accept a request from Ephrata Strength and Conditioning owner Brandt Zimmerman to use township Roads for a 6.5K fundraiser race at 7 a.m. Aug. 30.

Why it matters: The race will benefit a local missionary who was recently diagnosed with stage 2 lymphoma. As a missionary, she does not have insurance to pay for medical expenses. Zimmerman said their goal is to raise $50,000 for medical expenses. Zimmerman said the missionary is a volunteer fitness coach at his gym.

The route: The route will begin at the parking lot of the gym, located at 227 Wood Corner Road, Lititz. Runners will simultaneously cross the street from Wood Corner Road to the right shoulder onto West Burkholder Road. Runners will then take a left onto Wissler Road and then another left onto Middle Creek Road. Runners will then take a left onto Lincoln Road, where runners will stay on the left side to remain in the township. The end of the route will conclude with a left onto Wood Corner Road back to the gym.

Event planning: Zimmerman told Clay officials that Pretzel City Sports out of Reading will facilitate event operation,s including race materials and track runner times. Three gym members who are paramedics and a nurse will also volunteer at the event. Zimmerman requested police or fire police presence on Wood Corner Road to block traffic on both sides for 1-2 minutes for runners to cross the street safely.

Township feedback: Clay Township Manager Bruce Leisey said Pretzel City Sports is “safety focused” and is familiar with their work with neighboring Warwick Township and the Lititz recCenter. He also said Zimmerman would need to present the township’s approval letter to the state Department of Transportation for their special event application due to the fact that Lincoln Road is a state road. Chair Tim Lausch said there is “not much traffic” on Saturday mornings within the roads listed in the route.

Participation: Supervisor Gary Landis asked how many runners will participate in the race. Zimmerman responded his projection is 50 to 100 runners. Leisey asked whether he was going to have a cap on the number of runners. Zimmerman responded he hasn't “thought that far” but said he would have no problem with implementing one if needed for safety reasons.

What’s next: Clay Township supervisors will hold their next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 8 in the township building at 870 Durlach Road, Stevens.