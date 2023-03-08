When: Clay Township Board of Supervisors meeting, Feb. 28.

What happened: Clay supervisors approved the lot add-on plan agreement for the Refreshing Mountain Camp. Refreshing Mountain plans on demolishing its current main building and constructing a new 40-by-52 foot structure with access from Furnace Hill Road, Camp Road and Stoney Lane.

Why it matters: Justin Harnish, who oversees the finance, marketing, policy, and sales aspects of Refreshing Mountain explained Refreshing Mountain Camp is removing an “outdated” original building that needed costly renovations to incorporate ADA-compliant restrooms, a new HVAC system, and a higher ceiling. He explained a renovation of the existing building would be “quite expensive” and the building was not in the right location for their current needs.

John Fuehrer, an engineer with Fueher Associates Engineering and Surveying, LTD, said the lot add-on plan accommodates the new building plus the expansion of the camp and its programs. It also accommodates the additional lots to be compliant with the Clay Township zoning ordinance. The added lots needed to be granted as a special exception to operate as a campground.

The land: The Refreshing Mountain Camp is a 62-acre developed campsite at 455 Camp Road, Stevens. Refreshing Mountain Camp also owns a 16-acre undeveloped site nearby. The lot add-on plan will combine those lots with a 13-acre site located off Furnace Hill Road, that is owned by Refreshing Mountain Camp Inc. owner Marlin Harnish. The lot add-on plan also includes an additional lot off Camp Road owned by Richard and Irene Smith.

Permit agreement: Refreshing Mountain Camp must demolish the 1900-square foot building by June 1, 2024. Refreshing Mountain Camp owner Marlin Harnish said they intend to take down the existing building after Christmas. Clay Township Manager Bruce Leisey said the nature of Refreshing Mountain Camp being a seasonal business was the reason the two parties agreed to the June 1, 2024, deadline. After demolition, the site will return to natural wilderness.

“They would prefer taking the building down when the camp isn't busy,” Clay Township Engineer Bob Lynn said.

Quotable: “It ties it all together,” Fueher said.

What’s next: Supervisors will hold their next meeting on March 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the township building located at 870 Durlach Road, Stevens.