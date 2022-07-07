When: Clay Township supervisors meeting, June 28.

What happened: Supervisors unanimously approved an ECHO housing agreement for a house at 1767 W. Main St., Ephrata. The property is located next to Advance Auto Parts and Two Cousins Pizza on Route 322.

Why it matters: The single-family home was a nonconforming use within the township’s neighborhood commercial zoning district before the change. The property is owned by Glenn Hoover. Hoover and his wife are planning to live in the addition while his daughter lives in the main house.

Ordinance definition: Clay’s ordinance defines ECHO (Elder Cottage Housing Opportunity) housing as “one additional dwelling unit placed or constructed on a property that currently contains one single-family dwelling for occupancy solely by either an elderly, handicapped or disabled person. They can be related by blood, marriage, or adoption to the occupants of the principal single-family dwelling.”

Property history: The original structure is a farmhouse with additions added on by Hoover. Both sections of the house were previously used as rental properties, however the property is currently in noncompliance with the ordinance. Although Hoover was not at the meeting, Township Manager Bruce Leisey said Hoover was fine with reclassifying the house as an ECHO property to conform with the zoning ordinance.

Quotable: “Using it as ECHO housing will bring it back into conformity,” Chair Tim Lausch said.

What’s next: Supervisors will hold their next meeting at 6:30 p.m. July 11 in the township building, 870 Durlach Road, Stevens.