When: Clay supervisors reorganization meeting, Jan. 3.

What happened: The board will maintain its leadership for 2022 as Supervisor Tim Lausch will remain as chairman. Supervisor Keith Martin will remain vice chairman, and Supervisor Gary Landis will remain secretary. Landis was reelected this past November.

Roadmaster: There will be a new roadmaster in 2022 as Gary Calik will replace Earl Stauffer. Stauffer retired from the township last year after 38 years of service.

Leisey’s many hats: Bruce Leisey will continue to serve as township manager. He will also be the township treasurer, assistant secretary, and was appointed by supervisors to serve as a redevelopment authority member with Tom Zeager. He will be the assistant zoning officer, while Thomas Zorbaugh will serve as the zoning officer.

Appointments: Supervisors also appointed Josh Reist and Adrian Kapp to serve on the township planning commission. Resident Rick Stehr was appointed to the zoning hearing board.

Familiar firms: Mejia Law group will serve as the solicitor and Hanover Engineering as the Township engineer.

Sewer fees: Clay residents who are connected to the township-owned Hopeland Sewer Plant will pay $425 in sewer fees in 2022.

What’s next: The first regular meeting of the new year will be at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at the township building, 870 Durlach Road, Stevens.