When: Manor Township supervisors reorganization and regular meeting, Jan. 3.

What happened: The board reorganized prior to the regular monthly business meeting.

Reorganization: Brandon Clark was appointed chairperson, replacing George Mann. Allan Herr was appointed vice chairperson, replacing Clark. Missy Phelan took her seat as supervisor after being elected in November and replacing longtime supervisor Jay Breneman. Breneman, a retired teacher, will continue to serve as the township’s representative to the Blue Rock Fire District, which serves both Manor Township and Millersville Borough. All other recommended appointments were approved.

New business: The new board passed a resolution setting meeting dates. Supervisors meet at 7 p.m. the first Monday of most months.

Why it's important: Resident Leah Bacon stated that she advocates for changing the meeting dates because they conflict with those of the Penn Manor school board. She requested that the board consider the change for next year. Township Manager Ryan Strohecker said the supervisors meeting has been held on the first Monday as long as he can remember, but if the board wants to change the meeting dates next year, they are not locked in.

Other happenings: The board passed a resolution to strongly oppose redistricting efforts because it would increase the township from one state house representative to two. The township is now solely represented by Brett Miller. Other municipalities and the school district would also be affected. A decision was made to send a letter to the state Legislative Reapportionment Commission stating the township wishes to remain entirely whole in the 41st District.

What’s next: The next supervisors meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 7.