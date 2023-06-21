When: East Lampeter Township supervisors meeting, June 5.

What happened: Representatives from Clark Associates presented sketch designs of a proposed warehouse and office-space expansion at the company’s site on Old Philadelphia Pike. The company will also seek to convert the former Locust Grove Mennonite School to a day care facility for employees. Clark purchased the building after the school’s closure.

What’s next: Once Clark prepares the land development plans, the project will head to the township planning commission for review, Ralph Hutchison, borough manager, said by phone June 13.

Financial security: Supervisors approved release of financial security for construction projects at 141 N. Ronks Road/2850 Harvest Drive and 679 Hartman Station Road, as well as reductions in financial security for projects at 148 N. Ronks Road, and 2246 Lincoln Highway East.

Extensions: A deadline extension to record preliminary development plans was granted to Steudler Land Development for a project at 2599 Old Philadelphia Pike, and to EGStoltzfus Homes at 458 Mt. Sidney Road. TreeHouse Foods, at 2060 Old Philadelphia Pike, was granted an extension for completion of frontage improvements and stormwater management.

Clayton Avenue traffic: In response to complaints by residents, the township will add traffic lines to Clayton Avenue and post a 25 mph speed limit. Residents have asked for parking to be prohibited and blamed patrons of a nearby tattoo shop for parked cars blocking driveways and creating unsafe driving conditions.

Waivers: Owners of agricultural properties at 324 Willow Road and 2303 Leaman Road were granted waivers for curbing and sidewalk requirements as a condition of recent land purchases.