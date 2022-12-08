When: Manheim Central school board meeting, Dec. 1

What happened: The board reappointed Mike Clair as president and Steve Bushey as vice president.

Meeting schedule: The meeting schedule through November 2023 was approved. Board workshop sessions will be scheduled as needed.

Superintendent remarks: Superintendent Ryan Axe said he is looking forward to working with the board and its leaders in the upcoming year.

What’s next: The next school board meeting is set for 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12 at the Manheim Central Middle School auditorium, 261 White Oak Road, Manheim. The meeting will also be livestreamed; information is available on the district’s website at manheimcentral.org.