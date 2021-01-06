When: Lancaster City Council committee meeting, Jan. 4.

What happened: The city will direct more than $800,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds to homeless shelters and programs.

Background: The money is the second round of federal coronavirus aid the city has received to address homelessness. The city was awarded $503,000 in the first round. Susannah Thorsen, the city’s community development administrator, said the city leveraged the first round funds by working with the county. Together they were able to fund three emergency shelter funds, hire outreach workers, and to provide rapid rehousing.

Why it matters: At a time when estimates show the city will see an additional 1,000 people cycle through the homeless system yet this winter, the city’s shelters are currently down 28 beds due to COVID-19 regulations. Thorsen said projections show a need for an average of 11 additional beds per night. Locally there is a need for around 40 beds total, including 30 in low barrier environments. The city also has a need for 60 crisis housing units.

Quotable: “It’s become clear to us the past couple weeks there is an increasing need for winter shelter,” Thorsen said. “We have estimates from our community partners that we are lacking 40 shelter beds.”

What's next: The planning committee moved the resolution approving the use of the grant funds to the agenda for the Jan. 12 meeting of the full council for a formal vote. Once approved, the city will follow a plan similar to the one used with the first round funding, issuing a request for proposals and seeking community organizations to partner with.