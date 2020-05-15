When: School District of Lancaster board meeting, May 12.

What happened: Board members voted remotely 7-2 to resume the district’s $77.7 million school construction projects with worker safety measures in place. Members Salina Almanzar and Kareena Rios dissented.

Quotable: “I think I speak for most of us when I say that we have spent a lot of time thinking about the safety of the people who will be working on our projects,” Board President Edith Gallagher said, adding that after speaking to the lawyers and the construction management company, “I think we are going to be able to do that.”

What it means: Workers must wear a mask on the job site and must undergo daily temperature checks.

Background: Because of a statewide shutdown from the novel coronavirus pandemic, construction had ceased on the new Buchanan Elementary School, the nearly complete Reynolds Middle School and the Lincoln Middle School project.

Other business: Matthew Przywara, chief of finance and operations, presented an update on the proposed $235 million 2020-21 budget. Przywara is now projecting the district’s deficit at $13.1 million — an increase from the $12.36 million deficit that he had predicted in April. The cause of the deficit spike is reductions in tax revenue and recovery of special education service costs from Medicaid. The federal government has slated $5.19 million for the district through the CARES Act, but the money filters through the state and comes with stipulations on spending.

Impact: Board members have said they did not want to increase taxes but are now considering enacting a small tax increase.

Quotable: “I would really like to see what is the minimum that we can increase taxes for this budget season and see where that takes us in the future,” Rios said. “I think that’s what everybody is saying. We were hoping not to increase taxes at all.”

What’s next: The board will resume 2020-21 budget discussions and could vote on a preliminary budget at its meeting at 7 p.m. May 19, in room B123 of McCaskey East High School, 1051 Lehigh Ave. The board will videoconference the meeting on a screen inside the room. If the public wants to avoid social contact, they can watch it livestream on the district website and submit questions in a chat box.