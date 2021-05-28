The way Coatesville residents can access meetings is changing.

For the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Coatesville City Council held its May 24 meeting without livestreaming it on YouTube. But residents can still sign in using a Zoom link on the city’s website to attend meetings remotely. Up until now, the meeting was on Zoom and livestreamed to YouTube simultaneously.

In a 5-1 vote, with council member Edward Simpson opposed, City Council adopted a resolution recommending the state Legislature act to allow municipalities to continue to hold public meetings remotely after the pandemic is over.

There would not be a requirement to do so, but the city has seen some advantages to online meetings. The virtual meetings eliminate physical barriers to participation and increase public attendance.

At the end of the meeting, council member Carmen Green commented on the increased number of people attending the Zoom meeting, but would like to see residents be more involved.

“I am encouraged that people are on, but not happy that they are not participating or asking questions,” she said.

In other business, City Council authorized the application for a Community Development Block Grant in the amount of $383,243. This money will be used toward the retrofitting and outfall stabilization of the Millview stormwater basin.

The basin is partially in Valley Township, and the costs of the project will be shared between the two municipalities, with the costs divided equally between the two. The city has been awarded a $300,000 Growing Greener Grant, but there is still a $150,000 funding shortfall.

Officials said the block grant would help close that gap and provide funds for additional work on a deteriorating drainage pipe.

Work on the basin and other stormwater areas is part of the city’s efforts to meet Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) goals designed to reduce water pollution. It is projected that once complete, the basin will stop 7 tons of sediment from entering nearby waterways each year.

Also, City Council passed a resolution in support of proposed legislation that would change methods government agencies use to advertise legal notices. Proposed legislation would remove the requirement to advertise public meetings in print newspapers. City officials contend they would save money by advertising meetings on the city's website.