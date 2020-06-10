When: Lancaster City Council meeting, June 9.

What happened: More than 50 bicycles currently in possession of the Lancaster City police will be on their way to new homes under a plan being considered by City Council. The bicycles, most of which were lost or stolen and have gone unclaimed, will be sold to the city school district for $1. The school district will then donate them to an organization that will in turn put them in the hands of people in need of transportation as well as students participating in an after-school bicycle maintenance training program.

Background: The Lancaster-based organization The Common Wheel is a community-based bicycling program that works to put bicycles in the hands of people who need them. In addition to donating bicycles to refugees and low-income individuals who need transportation, Common Wheel also offers an “Earn A Bike” program that trains kids in bicycle repair and maintenance. Graduates of the program get to keep the bike they rebuilt during the course.

Why it matters: Since its founding in 2014, The Common Wheel has distributed more than 400 bicycles through its various programs. The non-profit also runs a downtown bicycle shop that sells new and used bikes and does repairs. Proceeds from the sales and repairs at the shop help to fund the organization's nonprofit community programming. The city is selling the bikes for $1 to the school district because laws regarding the disposal of surplus property do not allow a direct donation.

Quotable: “The city has a collection of bicycles from various sources. This is a way for us to give them to the school district with no money being exchanged,” said council member Amanda Bakay.

What's next: This was council’s first reading of the ordinance that authorizes the sale of the bicycles to the school district. The ordinance is expected to receive final approval at council’s June 23 meeting.