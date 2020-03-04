When: Lancaster City Council committee meeting, March 2.

What happened: Council’s Community Planning Committee approved placing three sewage planning module resolutions on the agenda for the full council meeting on March 10. The measure assures wastewater capacity for a project and gives developers the green light to spend money to pursue a project, Mayor Danene Sorace told council.

Why it matters: While these measures are routine, they are new in the city. Lancaster used to be exempt from this process, said chief planner Douglas Smith, but in November the state Department of Environmental Protection notified the city it is no longer exempt because of violations of the state Clean Streams Law. The city is currently under a consent decree from the federal Environmental Protection Agency because of numerous violations, including discharges of raw sewage overflow into the Conestoga River. Plans that will use less than 800 gallons of water per day are still exempt.

What’s in store: The planning modules before council next week are for two projects. One is for two restaurant units to be built on the site of the soon-to-be demolished Bon Ton at Park City. The other is for a proposed urban infill housing project in the 200 block of North Prince Street, where development firm Eberly Myers plans to renovate the upper floors of the buildings that house Roburrito’s restaurant and Anytime Fitness. Those plans call for 29 “rooming units,” which are essentially small rooms with shared kitchen facilities and 34 conventional apartments.

Quotable: “This is very early in the process for these projects, mostly perfunctory in nature so that the development can proceed with some assurance that the city has utility capacity,” Smith said.

What’s next: No specific development plans have been submitted for either project. Both these projects still must go through the usual land development planning process.

