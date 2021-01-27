When: Lancaster City Council meeting, Jan. 26.

What happened: City police will no longer handle the granting of special variances to Lancaster’s noise ordinance. Under the terms of a new ordinance approved by city council, those duties will now fall to the city’s zoning officer. The police will still be responsible for enforcing the noise violations, and under the terms of the new ordinance, which amends the city’s current zoning ordinance, will have the power to terminate events that do not comply with orders to reduce the volume.

Background: Under the city’s noise ordinance, special variances may be granted to infrequent events such as concerts, block parties, church festivals and carnivals. Special variances can also be granted to other events presented at outdoor venues. Previously such variances were granted by the city’s police bureau. Variances for recurring events, such as Marion Court’s outdoor music on Fridays, will continue to be handled by the city’s noise control board.

Why it matters: The measure is intended to improve the administration of the noise ordinance by separating the granting of variances from the enforcement of the noise ordinance. According to Chris Delfs, the city’s community planning and economic development director, the granting of the variances was an administrative burden for the police.

Also in the new law: In addition to changing how the special variances are granted, the new law also grants police more flexibility in enforcing the noise ordinance. Police now will have the power to tell violators to turn down the volume and to terminate the event for noncompliance.

Other action: Council also approved the borrowing of $10.55 million to pay for water system improvements, including a new water main on Millersville Pike, a new water storage tank, new emergency power generators and fuel tanks. Interest on the loan, which is coming from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority, will be 1% for the first five years, rising to 1.743% in years six to 20. In an amendment approved during the meeting, City Council also added the emergency replacement of water lines in the Colonial Manor neighborhood in Manor Township, which has been plagued by nine water main breaks since the first of the year.