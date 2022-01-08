When: Lancaster City Council committee meeting, held at City Hall and streamed via YouTube, Jan. 4.

What happened: Larry Cohen, executive director for Lancaster Parking Authority, gave a presentation to City Council suggesting raising the rates for street parking in the city. Currently, the rates are $1.50 per hour for street parking throughout the city and $2 per hour in public parking garages for the first two hours. The parking authority wants to raise street parking rates to $2.50 per hour. By doing so they’re hoping to move motorists who park on streets into garages and also have less traffic in the central business district, where the majority of the city’s parking meters are.

Why it’s important: During peak time, street parking in the central business district is almost at 100 % capacity.

Background: The last time street parking rates were raised was 11 years ago, when all city meters were raised to $1.50 per hour. The revenue from the potential increase would be used to renew outdated equipment and software, as well as support ongoing investment in electric vehicle charging stations, which are free to use in the city’s parking garages.

Quotable: ”Basically the rates in the city are upside down, and don’t really promote the turnover businesses need. Our limited on-street spaces should be greater and higher priced than our garage rates, to serve the business community, and to move longer-term parkers into the garages,” Cohen said.

Discussion: Council Vice President Amanda Bakay asked how many of the parking meters are within the central business district and how many are located outside of it. To this, Cohen responded that of 1,200 parking meters, about 800 are within the central business district. Thus, the change would largely affect the downtown area and not the neighborhoods.

Moving forward: A proposed ordinance with the suggested new parking rates will be presented to council at a regular meeting and then voted on. A date for this has not yet been set.

Other news: The city’s community planning and economic development director Christopher Delfs informed council the acquisition of 838 Marietta Ave. has been successfully accomplished, a $1 million purchase council approved last October. The lot will be developed into multiple affordable housing units.

What’s next: Lancaster City Council regular meeting, Jan. 11.