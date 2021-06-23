When: Lancaster City Council meeting, June 22, held in Council Chambers for the first time since the pandemic began. The meeting was also streamed on the city’s YouTube channel.

What happened: Council was briefed on Mayor’s Neighborhood Week, happening now. Neighborhood meetings have been being held daily this week from 4 to 6 p.m. in various city parks.

On tap: Buchanan Park is on the schedule for Thursday. Mayor Danene Sorace and the city’s leadership have been discussing city projects and plans and seeking feedback from community members. A handful of events hosted by Lancaster city departments also include a public works bike tour, a pop-up pedestrian and traffic safety event on North Street, and Coffee with a Cop in Penn Square. City staff and neighborhood leaders are conducting walking audits in each neighborhood.

Celebrate Lancaster: The week culminates in Celebrate Lancaster on Friday, which will feature food trucks and live music around the city from 5 to 7 p.m. and two fireworks displays at Jackson Middle School and Buchanan Park. Find more information online: Cityoflancasterpa.com/neighborhood-week and Celebrate Lancaster - Visit Lancaster City.

COVID questions: Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital doctors are setting up information tables at some of the events and are providing referrals for vaccinations. A vaccination clinic will be held at McCaskey High School from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Sorace said.

Quotable: “It is a welcome breath of fresh air to see and talk to people in person to see neighbors that we haven’t seen in over a year. And just to connect again as a community,” Sorace said. “I’m really excited about this summer, which really feels like a miracle to me because we are seeing the rates of deaths dropping so precipitously across the country … and I feel very grateful to be an American.”

In other business: Council passed resolutions recognizing June as National Health Homes Month and as Pride Month. A Pride flag will be flown above City Hall.