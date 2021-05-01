When: Lancaster City Council meeting, April 27.

What happened: Lancaster City Council adopted an ordinance outlining rules for automated personal delivery devices — ground-based devices or robots that can operate autonomously or remotely and are made to transport items like food, paperwork or medicine. The vote was unanimous among members present. Council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El and Council Member Janet Diaz were absent.

What prompted this: It’s a response to Pennsylvania legislation enacted in November without Gov. Tom Wolf’s signature, effective in January. In accordance with the state vehicle code, delivery devices are now classified as pedestrians and are afforded the same rights. The state speed limit for them is 12 miles per hour on sidewalks or other pedestrian areas and 25 miles per hour on roads. Pennsylvania requires that approved vehicles be accompanied — within 30 feet — by a human operator for the first 180 days.

Why it matters: Companies like Amazon and FedEx — which are testing the devices in a handful of markets across the country — must now get specific route approval from the city before using them in Lancaster. City officials could choose to approve specifically-requested routes if they are deemed safe. But based on comments made during meetings earlier this month, many routes in the city would not be. For example, the bulk of Lancaster’s sidewalks are too narrow for the devices, Stephen Campbell, director of public works has said.

Quotable: “This is in large part preserving our right as (a) city to be able to review each proposer as they choose to utilize personal delivery devices and to make sure that, however they propose to use them and implement them, it will be consistent with our own public right of way, our own ordinances and the way we need to be able to utilize our streets,” Campbell said.

Fire station bond: Council also approved refinancing, with a new bond issue, the new East and West King Street fire stations project, estimated to cost $14 million. The city needed to come up with $2 million more than first anticipated because it did not get all the fire-station-related grants it applied for and also to set up a contingency fund, primarily to handle some foundation unknowns at the East King Street station.

Follow-up: The city held a bond auction April 27 that City Business Manager Patrick Hopkins described as “like eBay for municipal bonds except that rather than hoping that bidders keep bidding the price up on the thing that you’re selling, we’re selling bonds and we want to have the bidders to keep reducing the interest rate that they're bidding on.” Four bidders competed. The winning bid was 1.93% — lower than the 3.43% associated with the original fire station bond, Hopkins said. “That 1.93% represents just under $1.6 million in additional proceeds that we can get out of this issuance and still have the same debt service that we had with the original 2019 note,” Hopkins said.

In other business: Council passed a two-year plan for the Lancaster Downtown Investment District Authority. Nothing changes in terms of boundaries, rates or services from the now expired plan. DID leaders wanted to get a handle on the impact of COVID-19 had before proposing any changes. And Sharon Allen-Spann, the city’s leadership development and diversity manager, presented a report on diversity, equity and inclusion related to the city’s workforce. Mayor Danene Sorace told council she will, during the May 3 meeting, propose changes related to hiring practices that touch on compliance as well as culture and inclusion.