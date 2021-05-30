When: Lancaster City Council meeting, held virtually, May 25.

What happened: Council heard a first reading of a proposal to remove seniority points from the promotion process in the city’s police and fire bureaus. A change to the civil service ordinance would eliminate five points currently earned for seniority. Council was slated to vote May 25, but council pushed that timeline back after the president of the firefighters union raised concerns in early May. He objected again at this meeting, as did the president of the police union.

Why it matters: Decisions about leadership, particularly in the police department, have been in the spotlight since former Chief Jarrad Berkihiser unexpectedly retired in October. Mayor Danene Sorace said at the time she came to doubt Berkihiser shared her vision for the department following national and local protests against police violence. John Bey, a 25-year veteran of the Pennsylvania State Police, has been serving as interim chief since December.

Chiefs’ views: Both Bey and fire Chief Scott Little read prepared statements supporting the change. Both noted tenure benchmarks must already be met before someone can be considered for promotion. Bey said candidates can show what they’ve gained from experience during interviews. “Eliminating seniority points is not just good management, it is good human practice that is consistent with the city’s desire for equity, (diversity) and inclusion in the promotional process,” Bey’s statement said. Later in the meeting, Bey said, “The mere fact that a person has X-amount of years more than another person does not a leader make. It just means that they’ve been on the job longer.”

Union objections: Geoff Stone, president of Lancaster Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 319, said there are concerns about favoritism in the fire bureau. “We feel that if you take the seniority points away it’s going to raise that issue even more,” Stone said. “As far as diversity and inclusion? I understand that’s the city’s big push and we want to help out. But as far as a blanket policy for both departments? We are two separate entities … so one policy does not work for everybody.” Steve Owens, president of the Lancaster Police Officers Association, said 85% of the 83 members surveyed support leaving the ordinance as is. “I understand the desire for equity and diversity. But at the end of the day our primary responsibility is the public safety, and we need to put the person with the most experience, the best chance at a successful resolution, in a position to end a critical incident (with the) best results for the community, the officers, everyone involved,” Owens said. “The best way to do that, in our opinion, is to maintain those seniority points that will separate candidates that are close in the testing procedure.”

What’s next: Council could call a vote at its June 8 meeting.

In other business: Council unanimously approved the city Historical Commission’s recommendation to allow changing a storefront at 10 S. Prince St. into an elevated open terrace facing West King Street. Berger Rental Communities bought the 10 Prince Apartments property in 2019, upgraded its 76 units and plans to add 16 more by replacing at least six commercial tenants. That has prompted some of the displaced small-business owners to say they’ve been victims of gentrification.