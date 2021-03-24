When: Lancaster City Council meeting, March 23.

What happened: Council heard an update on Lead-Safe Lancaster, which is accepting applications from residents of four U.S. Census tracts south of King Street who want lead removed from their homes at no cost to them.

Why it matters: Lead is a neurotoxin and can affect brain development of children exposed to it. Lead paint — not banned until 1978 — remains prevalent in older cities like Lancaster.

Timeline: Lancaster city in 2019 received roughly $9.7 million through a Lead Hazard Reduction Grant through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and supplemental Healthy Homes funding. The city contributed another $1.7 million. “We kind of had a mulligan year in 2020 because of COVID,” said Daniel Sosa, outreach worker with the Bureau of Lead Safety and Community Development. “So we’re really behind on this initiative and we’re trying to make a big comeback because this is a five-year plan ... and we have lost a good 10 months because of the pandemic.”

How many homes: Lead-Safe Lancaster is looking to remove lead from 710 of the thousands of dwellings in Census tracts 9, 10, 14 and 147, which together are home to about 16,000 residents in the city’s southeast and southwest. Sosa said that’s what funding will cover if the average cost of a remediation project ends up being between $12,000 and $15,000.

Who is eligible: People can apply for lead removal projects if they: live in one of the four identified tracts in a home built before 1978; have a child under age 6 living there or visiting for at least six hours a week; have property insurance; are current on mortgage, taxes or financial obligations to the city; and have an income that doesn’t exceed guidelines. A family of four, for example, must make less than $63,600.

What happens: Program inspectors go to homes and test for lead by request. If any is discovered and a remediation plan approved, a contractor is hired at no cost to homeowners or renters. Landlords can also apply but would pay 10% of project costs. More information is online at cityoflancasterpa.com/lead.

Quotable: “One thing that we really need to do is recruit lead-certified contractors — people to do the work remediating lead hazards, renovating homes,” Sosa said. “So if you’re listening and you’re a contractor and that sounds like something you want to get into? There are going to be 710 jobs to do … 710 jobs to get paid to do.”

In other business: Council unanimously adopted a new set of regulation changes designed to bring consistency across city parks. Expect to see updated or new park rule signs soon.

Among the changes: Drones are now prohibited in city parks without special permit permission. “These are devices which can often — not always — can often be used to specifically target or annoy people or disturb people in ways that cannot be controlled,” said Stephen Campbell, the citys public works director.