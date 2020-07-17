When: East Hempfield supervisors meeting, July 15.

What happened: After a public hearing lasting more than two hours, supervisors approved a new wireless facilities ordinance for the township that addresses the use of small cell technology hardware for 5G networks. Dan Cohen of Cohen Law Group said the township cannot legally place a moratorium on these installations, as some residents have requested because of concerns about the impact of 5G systems on human health. Cohen testified that his firm has never represented telecom companies and that he has been active in pushing for further study of 5G. Supervisors also explained that their hands are tied in that local governments cannot stop wireless providers from adding 5G equipment in public right of way areas.

Public comment: Over half a dozen residents spoke up either in person or through Zoom, as part of a hybrid meeting, to warn of the dangers of 5G. Others used the chat function to air their concerns and criticisms of the way that 5G is being handled at local, state and federal levels. At least two were warned by Chairman Scott Russell that they were “out of order” and would be banned from the meeting with any future violation of meeting rules. Supervisors repeatedly asked residents to take their concerns to elected state and federal officials.

Quotable: “We clearly do not have the authority to ban 5G facilities; that authority lies with the federal government. The question is not if 5G facilities will be allowed in East Hempfield Township, but rather will providers have restrictions and procedures they have to follow. This ordinance provides tough commonsense standards on wireless facilities. … I would encourage our residents that have any questions regarding this matter visit our website and view this meeting.” — supervisors Vice Chair Scott Wiglesworth.

Next steps: Supervisors explained that any actual 5G installations will require specific plan proposals from a wireless provider, none of which are currently on the township’s desk.