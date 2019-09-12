When: Supervisors meeting, Sept. 10.
What happened: Township Manager Justin Sauder announced East Earl’s second annual “public outreach” meeting will be held Oct. 30. Due to last year’s forum being well-attended and well-received, the board said a second event was in order.
Background: Last year, the township organized its first outreach meeting, an alternative to formal board meetings. Its free-form format allowed East Earl citizens to speak with township officials one-on-one at department-specific stations.
If you go: The meeting will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Blue Ball fire hall.
What’s next: Supervisors said they will continue to develop new ways for residents to interact with township officials.
In other news: Sauder announced a special meeting will be held at the municipal building at 7 p.m. on Sept. 30 to discuss the closure of the Lyndon Road bridge in East Earl with Lancaster County Commissioners.