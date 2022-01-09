Fulton Township sign zonepic

When: Fulton Township supervisors reorganization and regular meeting, Jan. 3.

What happened: Supervisor Mike Church, who was reelected in November, continues as chairman. Scott Osborne remains vice chairman and Thomas Kirk rounds out the three-man board.

Appointments: James Huber was reappointed to the zoning hearing board and Mark Dull reappointed as a zoning hearing board alternate.

The cost: The board gave a $2 per hour raise to one of the township’s two road crew workers. Church is the other member of the road crew. Because he is both a supervisor and part of the road crew, an increase in Church’s salary must be decided by the township auditors at their meeting later this week.

Other happenings: The board declined to grant a land development/stormwater plan waiver for Peach Bottom Auto Body at the intersection of Route 272 and Pilgrims Pathway. The plan is an expansion of the existing building.

 

