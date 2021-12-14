When: Solanco school board meeting, Dec. 6.

What happened: During the district’s reorganization meeting, Justin Wimer and Glenn Robinson were sworn in as new board members. The new members replace Paul Plechner and Justin Kreider, both of whom began their board service in 2005 and served a total of 16 years. Craig Chubb will serve as board president, Brian Musser as vice president and Charles Roten as treasurer.

Additional business: The board reviewed the district’s proposed 2022-23 budget. Assistant Superintendent Brian Dangler presented the possibility of the district getting a facility dog to utilize Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds designated for social and emotional learning resources.

Superintendent’s comment: Bliss said employing a facility dog in the district would be a tool to improve school climate. “We do think there’s significant value to be had here,” he said.

What’s next: The next board meeting will take place at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20.