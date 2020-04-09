When: Christiana council meeting, April 7.

What happened: Meeting with social distancing between chairs and masks and gloves available, Borough Council voted to eliminate late fees on first quarter water and sewer bills in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Why it’s important: Water and sewer bills for the first quarter of the year went out to borough residents April 1. Normally, a late fee of 10% would be due on payments made after May 1. The full amount of bills is still due, and the system returns to normal for second quarter bills issued July 1. Council also voted to eliminate the penalty period on local real estate taxes this year and sheriff’s sale for taxes.

Public complaints: Multiple complaints of a noxious smell thought to be coming from a business property on Mill Street. At this point, the borough does not know the nature of the business or the materials they use. The borough also is having issues with high biological oxygen demand levels tested at the sewer plant, indicating pollution. The high numbers exceed limits set by the state Department of Environmental Protection. High levels are sometimes caused by soap or fat in the system.

Quotable: “We don’t know where it’s coming from, but we have to figure it out,” Borough Manager Carol Pringle said.

What happens next: Council directed that the zoning officer investigate the Mill Street location. To try to address the pollution problem, the borough manager is preparing a letter to go out to all commercial property owners in town asking for the nature of all businesses, any chemicals or hazardous materials on site and contact information.