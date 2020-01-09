When: Council meeting, Jan. 6.
What happened: Reelected council members Glenn Kendig and Jeff Peterson were sworn in at the biannual reorganization meeting. Jordan Frey, who also was reelected in November, was not able to attend the meeting, but will take the oath of office before the next council meeting. Robin Coffroth continues as council president, and R. David Hirst continues as council vice president. Other council members are Bobby Maser and Howard Fryberger. Mark Carner is mayor.
Regular business: After reorganization, Borough Manager Carol Pringle reported on progress with improvements at the borough water and sewer plants. Among work done over the past month, the most expensive item was installation of a new motor on a screw pump at the sewer plant at a cost of $2,487.
Other happenings: Pringle asked council to consider increasing the application fee for zoning hearings from the current $500. Zoning hearings in the borough are rare, but the one hearing of 2019 cost the borough about $2,500 in attorney fees and advertising.
Quotable: “I think that's really unfair to the taxpayers to eat all that,” Coffroth said.