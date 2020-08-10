When: Christiana Borough Council meeting, Aug. 4.

What happened: Council was advised of an apparent leak in the borough water system that could be wasting 20,000 to 24,000 gallons of water a day.

Background: It was noticed that the borough’s water reservoirs began dropping around July 23. In an effort to locate the leak, borough crews have been shutting major valves to try to find the problem, but so far they have been unsuccessful.

Why it’s important: The borough increased the use of well 3 to make up for the water being lost. As soon as the leak is found, it will be repaired. The next step is to close the valve at Strasburg Road, to see if the leak is between there and the reservoirs. While that valve is closed, the borough will need to access water from Pennsylvania American Water. Department of Environmental Protection will notified of that action.

What happens next: If the leak is not found by this method, the borough manager is authorized to contact Pennsylvania Rural Water for assistance in finding the leak.

Quotable: “We’re just kind of baffled trying to figure it out,” Borough Manager Carol Pringle said.

Other happenings: The meeting began with a moment of silence for the late Carroll Dyer, who died July 31 in Summerville, North Carolina. Dyer was a 36-year member of Christiana Borough Council and council president for many years.