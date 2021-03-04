When: Christiana Borough Council meeting, March 2.

What happened: Members of the public who have questions for the borough’s professional consultants may soon be billed to have their questions answered. Council passed a resolution adding a provision to the borough’s fee schedule to clarify how questions for the engineer or solicitor will be handled.

Background: Over the past few months, council and the borough manager have talked about costs being charged to Christiana by their engineer or other professional employees when they take time to answer questions from the public.

If you have a question: Under the new system anyone with a question for the borough should contact the borough office, officials said. If a professional’s opinion is required, the questioner will need to provide their billing information so that any fees can be charged to the questioner. Anyone who calls the borough engineer or solicitor directly will be advised of the new fee policy and referred back to the borough office to begin the process.

Other happenings: Council was asked if the borough could provide water service to a property on Newport Road outside the borough, where construction of a warehouse is being considered. New water connections outside the borough limits are generally not being considered due to limited water supplies and the possibility that expansion into neighboring municipalities would put the system under state Public Utility Commission regulations.

Quotable: “We would prefer not to get involved with the PUC,” council President Robin Coffroth said.

What happens next: Because this question has come up before, the borough manager was directed to get more information on how PUC regulations cover this situation.