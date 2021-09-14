When: Christiana Borough Council meeting, Sept. 7.

What happened: Borough Council discussed trash collection in the borough and the need to solicit bids for trash services.

Background: Christiana residents are all served under one trash collection contract between the borough and a trash collection company. In recent years Eagle Disposal has been the borough’s trash collection provider. This year, the service shifted to plastic totes provided by the trash hauler rather than resident-owned trash cans and bags.

Why it’s important: The borough is nearing the end of a three-year contract with Eagle. The contract provided the option for two one-year extensions, but Borough Manager Bobbi Maser reported that Eagle has declined to renew the contract.

What happens next: The contract with Eagle is set to expire at the end of this year. To ensure trash collection in the borough continues without interruption, the trash collection service is being put out to bid as soon as possible.

The cost: Currently, residents pay $62 per quarter for trash collection. Until a new contract is approved, the cost of trash collection for 2022 is unknown.

Other happenings: Council set trick-or treating for Friday, Oct. 29, as suggested by Lancaster County officials.