When: Christiana Borough Council meeting, July 6.

What happened: Christiana Historical Society President Darlene Colon asked council to consider allowing the organization to restore and use the buildings on the borough’s Green Street property.

Background: In the past month, the borough authority completed the purchase of the 7-acre parcel at 17 Green St. in Christiana. The borough is primarily interested in the water wells on the property, but there are also two residences and a barn on the site that are in disrepair.

Why it’s important: The historical society would like to restore one or more of the buildings to use for their meetings, events and displays.

Quotable: “We thought that would be a nice home for us. We don’t know what you had in mind for the property. We know that there would be an expense to renovate it,” Colon said.

Paying for repairs: The buildings are not in good condition, and restoration could be expensive. The historical society would be seeking grants to make repairs and bring the structures into usable condition.

What happens next: Council agreed to allow volunteers to work on maintenance of the grounds outside the buildings, with the help of borough public works employees when they are not otherwise occupied.

Other happenings: Council approved hiring Jamison Ansel and Dion Tallie as part-time police officers. Officers Lennard Smith and Officer Daniel Zmuida have resigned.