When: Christiana Borough Council meeting, Dec. 1.

What happened: After a brief public hearing, council adopted the 2021 budget as advertised with no changes. The budget totals $2.48 million across general fund, state road fund, water, sewer and trash accounts. Of that total, $1 million is in reserve, showing roughly $1.4 million in expenses.

The cost: A second resolution sets the 2021 tax rate at 3.611 mills, unchanged from the current year.

Background: The balanced budget, allocates enough money for 2% salary increases for borough employees. Council will consider salaries in January and decide if they wish to make increases or not.

Other happenings: Council approved a third resolution amending their contract with Eagle Disposal, the company which collects trash in the borough. Starting Dec. 7, residents are being asked to use 95-gallon trash and 65-gallon recycling bins, provided by Eagle. Council and residents expressed concerns about the change, including traffic congestion during collection times, safety, respect for cars and property so that nothing is damaged by the trash collectors. Council also discussed the idea of erecting a community Christmas tree in the downtown area. The borough manager will pursue the possibilities and move forward if it can be done in time.

Quotable: “I think it would be nice for people to see coming into town at night,” Mayor Mark Carner said.