When: Christiana Borough Council meeting, May 3.

What happened: Council passed a resolution to take part in the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP).

Background: LIHWAP is a program for low-income residents to assist with water and sewer bills. The program came to the borough’s attention when a resident applied for assistance.

Why it’s important: Other residents who are interested in applying for assistance should be aware that this program is available for a limited time.

Quotable: “There are probably a lot more people who would qualify,” council President Robin Coffroth said.

The cost: The program provides one-time assistance and will cover one quarterly bill for water/sewer. Money is paid directly to the borough on the resident’s behalf. It does not cover the trash removal portion of the bill.

What happens next: This program is available only until the pool of funds is allocated. Officials said they expect the money will be exhausted by September.

Other happenings: Paul Hossier was sworn in as the borough’s newest part-time police officer. Later in the meeting the board authorized the hiring of an additional police officer. Once an applicant is selected and hired, that will bring the total force to nine officers plus the police chief. All officers in the department are part time. The borough is also looking to hire a new part-time administrative assistant to replace MaryAnne Schneider, who has resigned. Anyone interested in the position should contact the borough office to apply.