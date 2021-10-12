When: Christiana Borough Council Meeting, Oct. 5.

What happened: Council voted to allow residents to receive their quarterly water/sewer/trash bills by email. But at this time, payment still will need to be made by mail or in person.

Background: Borough Council discussed paperless billing earlier this year. A survey was sent out to 300 addresses and 31 households replied that they would be interested in paperless billing.

Why it’s important: Residents will be able to opt into the paperless billing. If they do so, they will have to acknowledge responsibility for paying their quarterly bills on time even if they fail to receive their email statement.

What happens next: As officials consider an online payment system, they do not want to pursue an option that adds a service charge to the bill payer. They are researching options for electronic payments. They are also preparing to update the borough website for easier use.

Other happenings: Jamision Ansel was sworn in as a new part-time police officer for the borough police department. Officer Carnathan Luke Shivery has resigned to take a full-time position with a different police department.

Trick-or-treat: Council voted to follow Lancaster County guidelines and hold trick-or-treat night Oct. 29.