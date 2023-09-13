When: Christiana Council meeting, Sept. 5.

What happened: Council voted 4-2 to increase the rental property inspection fee from $60 to $100, with follow up inspections increasing to $50. Vice President Robert Hirst and council member Glenn Kendig voted against the increase.

Background: The cost of inspections at rental properties has been greater than the fees the borough charges, leaving it to absorb the cost.

Quotable: “We are losing money on almost every inspection we have,” Bobbi Maser, borough manager, said.

Why it’s important: There has not been an increase to the inspection fee since the rental inspection ordinance went into effect in 2017.

What’s next: The new fee schedule will start Oct. 1. Council indicated it could reduce the fees if it finds an inspection firm that charges less than the current rates.

Other happenings: Council voted to make a $5,000 contribution to Westwood Fire Company Ambulance Division for its advanced life support (ALS) coverage in the borough. This is about one third of the $15,770 given to the organization last year when it took on the territory after Medic 93 left the area. A report of ALS calls this year showed that out of 89 calls to Christiana, 58 of those (approximately 65%) went to Newport Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Pandemic relief funds: Council voted to follow the recommendation of the American Recovery Plan Act fund committee to donate $5,000 to Christiana Community Ambulance Association for new office computers and $10,000 to the National Railway Historical Society Inc. to help make repairs to the Christiana Freight Station. There is $94,000 remaining in the borough’s ARPA fund account.