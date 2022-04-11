When: Christiana Borough Council meeting, April 5.

What happened: Council members discussed plans for the replacement of the roof over the borough’s larger reservoir building.

Background: The reservoir roof is buckling in places where beams are warping. Council opted to replace the shingle roof with a metal roof, and they have selected a contractor. But the borough must first create a plan to cover the water to protect it from debris during the work or empty the reservoir.

Why it’s important: If the reservoir is emptied that will provide an opportunity to check the liner for any damage. If the borough is unable to use the smaller reservoir for its public water needs, it would have to use an emergency connection to Pennsylvania American Water, which could be prohibitively expensive.

What happens next: Council is delaying the roof work from June until late July to give them time to explore options.

Other happenings: Council also approved replacement of one of the two heating and air conditioning systems in the Borough Hall at a cost of about $11,000.