- When: Christiana Borough Council meeting, Feb. 26.
- What happened: Borough Manager Carol Pringle asked council to consider implementing a plan to make small increases to the water/sewer/trash rates on a regular basis to keep up with rising costs and prepare for future maintenance and upgrades.
- Background: The last rate increase was four years ago.
- Why it’s important: Even though the borough has a small number of users for its water and sewer systems, it must still meet increasingly challenging state Department of Environmental Protection regulations.
- Quotable: “Our residents are burdened beyond belief with our school taxes, so we want to keep it (water/sewer/trash rates) as low as we can,” Council President Robin Coffroth said.
- The cost: The borough is about to take on a $450,000 Pennvest loan for sewer line repairs. Repaying that loan will cost the borough $26,662 per year for each of the first five years of the term.
- What happens next: Pringle will discuss the idea at the next Borough Sewer Authority meeting on March 9 for their recommendation, but it will be up to council to decide if it wants to make any rate increases.
- Other happenings: Pringle told council that as of July 1, residents will no longer be able to pay their water/sewer/trash bills at PNC Bank. Bills may be paid by mail or by using the drop box at the borough building entrance. Residents are being asked not to enter the building just to make payments.