When: Christiana Borough Council meeting, June 1.

What happened: Borough Council voted to finalize the purchase of 7 acres at 17 Green St., Christiana. Of interest to officials is that the property has two or possibly three water wells that could potentially supplement the town’s water supply.

Background: When the property was placed on the market for sale about three months ago, council acted quickly to negotiate a purchase. The site contains two homes, one currently uninhabitable and the second questionable.

Quotable: “We had to move quickly, we didn’t have a lot of time to fool around with it,” council President Robin Coffroth said.

Why it’s important: Ensuring a good water supply for the borough is one of council’s top priorities. As state Department of Protection regulations become more restrictive, the borough has been unable to use the springs that had once been part of the public water supply system.

The cost: The purchase price is $600,000, which is below the property’s appraised value. The borough has paid $20,000 and will pay 20% of the purchase price at closing later this month. This money will come primarily from the borough’s water account, with the remainder borrowed from the Bank of Bird-in-Hand.

Also: Council heard a request for relief on the water/sewer bill when filling a swimming pool. A 2007 memorandum from council indicated from that time there would be credit given for filling swimming pools. The issue will be referred to the Borough Authority for consideration, but Coffroth feels a change is unlikely.

What happens next: The borough is considering hiring a part-time employee to assist with mowing, while officials look for a new full-time public works employee. Council will not hold a second meeting this month. Second meetings in July and August will also be canceled unless needed.