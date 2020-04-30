When: Council meeting, April 29.

What happened: Council voted to adopt an amendment to the Borough Authority’s articles of incorporation, extending its life an additional 50 years if approved by the Secretary of the Commonwealth.

Why it’s important: The extension is necessary to comply with terms of a PennVest loan for sewer line improvements.

Background: After discovering heavy levels of infiltration of stormwater into the sewer lines, camera equipment showed extensive deterioration of the pipelines, needing repair. After exploring options, slip lining of the mains was considered the best option.

What happens next: Settlement on the PennVest loan will be done by internet conferencing May 14.

The cost: The $450,000 Pennvest loan will cost the borough $26,662 per year for each of the first five years of the term.

Odor update: The borough has followed up on complaints about chemical smells from a Mill Street property. The business is being required to install air filtration systems to its painting bays.

Cancellation: The borough has canceled its inaugural fishing derby, originally scheduled for May 16, due to social distancing requirements.